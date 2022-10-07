Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,768 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $8.43 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.04 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.47%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

