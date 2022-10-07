Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $848,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

