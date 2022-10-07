Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $461,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,388,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 242,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 87,804 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $140,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.86 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

