Opacity (OPCT) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Opacity (OPCT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $23,796.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,804,912 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @opacity_storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opacity is https://reddit.com/r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Opacity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity (OPCT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Opacity has a current supply of 130,000,000 with 80,456,100 in circulation. The last known price of Opacity is 0.02037854 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $17,809.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://opacity.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

