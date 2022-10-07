Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Open Platform token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $669,243.70 and $17,979.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theopenplatform. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @openplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Platform Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform (OPEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Platform has a current supply of 1,745,447,045 with 1,061,610,421.5587 in circulation. The last known price of Open Platform is 0.00063332 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $20,752.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.openfuture.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

