OpenLink Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $10,569.77 (OLINK)

OpenLink (OLINK) traded 82.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. OpenLink has a total market cap of $10,569.77 and approximately $11,272.00 worth of OpenLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OpenLink has traded down 99.5% against the dollar. One OpenLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003194 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145789 BTC.

OpenLink’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. OpenLink’s total supply is 20,200,114 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,165,002 tokens. The official website for OpenLink is open-link.co. OpenLink’s official Twitter account is @olinkdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenLink (OLINK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OpenLink has a current supply of 20,200,114 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OpenLink is 0.00907308 USD and is down -44.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://open-link.co.”

