OpenOcean 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $589,009.00 (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and $589,009.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One OpenOcean token can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00044824 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001839 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.01625628 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00032362 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean (CRYPTO:OOE) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2019. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,707,559 tokens. OpenOcean’s official message board is blog.openocean.finance. The Reddit community for OpenOcean is https://reddit.com/r/openoceanfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @openoceanglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenOcean’s official website is openocean.finance.

OpenOcean Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenOcean (OOE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenOcean has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 168,903,846 in circulation. The last known price of OpenOcean is 0.02569748 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $564,951.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openocean.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

