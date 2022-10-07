OpenOcean (OOE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $589,009.00

OpenOcean (OOE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. OpenOcean has a market cap of $7.09 million and $589,009.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One OpenOcean token can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00044824 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001839 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.01625628 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00032362 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean (OOE) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2019. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,707,559 tokens. OpenOcean’s official website is openocean.finance. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @openoceanglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenOcean is https://reddit.com/r/openoceanfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OpenOcean is blog.openocean.finance.

OpenOcean Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenOcean (OOE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenOcean has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 168,903,846 in circulation. The last known price of OpenOcean is 0.02569748 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $564,951.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openocean.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

