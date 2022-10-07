Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Up 2.7%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 62,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRA shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Opera from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Opera Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.

Institutional Trading of Opera

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Opera by 36.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Opera during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Opera by 7.4% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 107,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Opera by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

