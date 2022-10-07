Opium (OPIUM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $47,300.00

Opium (OPIUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Opium token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000816 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Opium has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Opium has a total market cap of $660,424.53 and $47,300.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,161,204 tokens. Opium’s official Twitter account is @opium_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opium’s official website is opium.network.

Opium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Opium (OPIUM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Opium has a current supply of 0 with 4,161,204 in circulation. The last known price of Opium is 0.15870183 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $48,966.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://opium.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

