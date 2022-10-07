OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPRX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $87,372.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo bought 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $163,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $87,372.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,344.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $469,782. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 256,340.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 13.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 36.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.91 million, a P/E ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

