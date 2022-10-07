OptionRoom 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32,921.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $232,399.44 and $32,921.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom launched on July 22nd, 2021. OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 tokens. The official website for OptionRoom is www.optionroom.finance. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.

According to CryptoCompare, “OptionRoom (ROOM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OptionRoom has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 12,493,373 in circulation. The last known price of OptionRoom is 0.01859784 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $81,633.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.optionroom.finance/.”

