Oraichain Token Price Hits $1.43 on Top Exchanges (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Oraichain Token has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00007295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token’s launch date was September 24th, 2021. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 2,952,990 coins. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io.

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

According to CryptoCompare, “With an open source design system namely Sorai, Oraichain’s product line is synchronized as a whole to deliver their technological signature of AI x Blockchain amid the Era of Decentralization. The system comprises working code, resources, and human interface guidelines.Sorai acts on behalf of Oraichain Design Language, supporting designers and developers with essential toolsThere are three types of ORAI, including ERC20 ORAI on the Ethereum network, BEP-20 ORAI on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Native ORAI on the Oraichain Mainnet.”

