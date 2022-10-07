ORAO Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25,852.00 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, ORAO Network has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $95,141.46 and approximately $25,852.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ORAO Network token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ORAO Network Token Profile

ORAO Network was first traded on August 20th, 2020. ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 tokens. ORAO Network’s official website is orao.network. ORAO Network’s official message board is orao.medium.com. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @oraonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ORAO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ORAO Network (ORAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ORAO Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 39,397,667.8 in circulation. The last known price of ORAO Network is 0.00241586 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18,030.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://orao.network.”

