Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.13 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $70.13 million and $1.43 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,793,591 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit Chain (ORC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orbit Chain has a current supply of 962,424,585.0992991 with 614,793,591.1260813 in circulation. The last known price of Orbit Chain is 0.12156659 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,069,144.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://orbitchain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

