Orca Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.54 Million (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Orca has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Orca token can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00004250 BTC on popular exchanges. Orca has a market cap of $18.39 million and $3.54 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orca alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Orca Token Profile

Orca’s genesis date was February 24th, 2021. Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,254,406 tokens. The official message board for Orca is orca-so.medium.com. Orca’s official Twitter account is @orca_so and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orca’s official website is www.orca.so. The Reddit community for Orca is https://reddit.com/r/orca_so and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orca

According to CryptoCompare, “Orca (ORCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Orca has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Orca is 0.83375664 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $4,661,077.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orca.so/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

