Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 184,567 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 120.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337,641 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,567 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.