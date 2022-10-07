Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 217,100 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 564,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 217,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 508,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,737 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in PG&E by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $10,926,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 166,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9,706.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,036,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,147,000 after buying an additional 4,985,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

PG&E Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 243.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

