Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after buying an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 39.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,809,000 after buying an additional 120,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.3 %

SJM opened at $138.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

