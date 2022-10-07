Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $39,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.2 %

BWA stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.