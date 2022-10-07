Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 168.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after acquiring an additional 146,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Whirlpool by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,004,000 after acquiring an additional 110,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,671,000 after acquiring an additional 106,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 177.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 164,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,463,000 after acquiring an additional 105,291 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $142.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.70. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

