Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens upped their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

