Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.32 and its 200 day moving average is $152.35. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.