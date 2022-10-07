Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $509.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.29 and a 1-year high of $588.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $546.91 and its 200 day moving average is $506.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

