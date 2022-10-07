Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.64 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Humana by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $499.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.05. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $514.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.28.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

