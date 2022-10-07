Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,420 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Republic Services by 114.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Republic Services Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Republic Services stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.35.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.