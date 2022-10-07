Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.86 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $130.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.46. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 118.47%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

