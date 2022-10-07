Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.08 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Cintas by 25.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.22.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $410.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $415.92 and its 200-day moving average is $400.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.