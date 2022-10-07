Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,361 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 286,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.44. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

