Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of CCI opened at $137.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.33 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.74.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

