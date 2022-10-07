Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 14,113 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,113 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 58.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 57,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 84,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

APH opened at $72.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

