Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 39,907 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 39,907 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $2,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NetApp by 2,180.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after buying an additional 250,458 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 65.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 23.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NetApp Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.52. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.85%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

