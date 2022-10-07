Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,010 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,153,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

USB opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

