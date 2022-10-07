Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 53,013 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,013 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC stock opened at $155.71 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.44 and its 200-day moving average is $166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

