Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.07. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The company has a market capitalization of $174.84 billion, a PE ratio of 101.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

