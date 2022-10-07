Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ResMed Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

RMD opened at $229.85 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $275.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.95. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

