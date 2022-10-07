Orient Walt Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week (HTDF)

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. Orient Walt has a market cap of $262,128.01 and $532.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s genesis date was June 1st, 2019. Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com.

Orient Walt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orient Walt (HTDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Orient Walt has a current supply of 96,000,000 with 92,944,196.47483273 in circulation. The last known price of Orient Walt is 0.00291043 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $532.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orientwalt.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.