Origin Dollar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $328,736.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $47.08 million and $328,736.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005092 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Origin Dollar Token Profile

Origin Dollar launched on September 18th, 2020. Origin Dollar’s total supply is 47,251,350 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Dollar (OUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Origin Dollar has a current supply of 47,251,350.40679867. The last known price of Origin Dollar is 0.99471072 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $349,055.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ousd.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

