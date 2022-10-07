Origin Protocol (OGN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $75.31 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $75.31 million and approximately $13.41 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol launched on January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,493,664 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Protocol (OGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Origin Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 507,432,909.5 in circulation. The last known price of Origin Protocol is 0.15005306 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $7,838,746.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.originprotocol.com.”

