Origin Sport Hits One Day Trading Volume of $800,458.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 120.2% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $800,458.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015033 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00068684 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @originsport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is https://reddit.com/r/originsport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport.

Origin Sport Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Sport (ORS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Origin Sport has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 299,999,850 in circulation. The last known price of Origin Sport is 0.00888131 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $295,100.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.originsport.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.