Orion Protocol (ORN) Market Capitalization Achieves $37.01 Million

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00005543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.01 million and $2.78 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,146,255 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Orion Protocol (ORN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orion Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 34,146,255 in circulation. The last known price of Orion Protocol is 1.09181579 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,634,009.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orionprotocol.io/orn.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

