Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Trading 389.7% Higher This Week

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $9,640.18 and approximately $16.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 389.7% higher against the dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is https://reddit.com/r/ormeusecosystem. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com. Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ormeus Coin has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 35,904,998 in circulation. The last known price of Ormeus Coin is 0.00024865 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $88.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ormeuscoin.com/.”

