OST (OST) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

OST (OST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. OST has a total market capitalization of $372,249.02 and approximately $30,009.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OST has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,584.27 or 1.00001352 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002655 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00052937 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022419 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005035 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/ostdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is https://reddit.com/r/ostdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @ostdotcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OST is ost.com.

Buying and Selling OST

According to CryptoCompare, “OST (OST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. OST has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 798,532,509.038722 in circulation. The last known price of OST is 0.00044624 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17,948.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ost.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.