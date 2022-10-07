Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OTIS stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.44. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

