Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Otonomy Stock Performance

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otonomy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 466,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

See Also

