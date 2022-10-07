Overstock.com’s (OSTK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Overstock.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the first quarter worth about $62,043,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 1,436.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 1,886.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 297,739 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 9.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 286,609 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 43.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 623,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,449,000 after purchasing an additional 187,784 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

