OVR (OVR) Price Up 2.2% This Week

OVR (OVR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One OVR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OVR has a total market cap of $17.61 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OVR has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009347 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

OVR Token Profile

OVR launched on November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,013,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,134,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OVR is https://reddit.com/r/ovr_ar_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OVR’s official Twitter account is @ovrthereality and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OVR is www.ovr.ai. The official message board for OVR is medium.com/ovrthereality.

OVR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR (OVR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. OVR has a current supply of 95,013,434 with 20,439,769 in circulation. The last known price of OVR is 0.65696957 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,317,183.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ovr.ai.”

