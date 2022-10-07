Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67.

