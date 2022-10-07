Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.14.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $115.92 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.71.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,698,000 after buying an additional 296,454 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 375.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

