PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.39. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

